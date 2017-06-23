Laughing Squid

Conan O’Brien and Will Arnett Trade Insults While Playing Nintendo Switch’s ARMS on Clueless Gamer

On a heated episode of his Clueless Gamer series, talk show host Conan O’Brien and guest Will Arnett traded one insult after another while playing the newly released Nintendo Switch video game ARMS.

