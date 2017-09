After losing a bet at the 2016 Incredible Science Machine (ISM) event in Michigan, jackofallspades98 spent over 4 months building a complex two table Rube Goldberg machine that lasted for 3 minutes from start to finish. It took him approximately 297 attempts to get the “ Bet-Losing Machine ” working flawlessly.

