Amazon software development engineer Ryan Calme built an incredibly complex custom puzzle box for his father and posted a video run-through of how its numerous layers of mechanisms work. All of Calme’s design files, software, and documentation are available to download from GitHub .

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!