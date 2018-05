Jeff Seal, a comedian, filmmaker, urban explorer and self-described idiot, hilariously wandered out into New York City traffic to find out why drivers feel the need to lean on their horns, even when it accomplishes absolutely nothing.

Yo man, if you hear me honking, move the fuck out of my way…man, this is New York we’re gonna honk, even if we don’t move, we honk. … it just lets out the frustration