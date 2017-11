A rather melodic Yellow-crested cockatoo named MAY-cyan whistled out a fabulous medley of two iconic Queen songs – “Another One Bites the Dust” and “Radio Gaga” while sitting upon the yellow leather jacketed arm of a doll made in the image of the late great Freddie Mercury.

Sometimes MAY-cyan performs the same medley a bit differently.

MAY-cyan can also perform one of the songs individually.