A Persistent Cockatiel Repeatedly Attempts to Steal Soup From His Loudly Discouraging Human’s Bowl

Totoro, the lively cockatiel who tap dances rather gracefully, made a bit of a nuisance of himself during lunchtime, as he repeatedly tried to steal soup from his human’s bowl. Unfortunately for the bird, however the human was very aware of Totoro’s moves and quite firmly discouraged the persistent cockatiel and let him know that the soup was not for him.

This rebellious behavior actually started when Totoro’s human first put soup on the table and the determined bird kept trying to knock off the cover from the bowl.

via RM Videos