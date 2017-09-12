A Man Arrives at Theater to See ‘IT’ and Is Greeted by a Terrifying Clown Sitting in the Seats

Went to see IT, I'm first in the screen and this fucking guy's just sitting there. pic.twitter.com/b3oatLGdrs
— Chris (@HG_Hohbes) September 8, 2017
Twitter user HG_Hohbes (Chris) received a nice little fright when he entered a theater in England to see a screening of the recently released adaptation of Stephen King‘s film, IT. Sitting in the seats was a man named Jordan dressed up as a terrifying clown with a red balloon, ready to see the frightening flick. Jordan’s clown makeover was put together by his friend Hannah.
Now he's wandering around pic.twitter.com/X7oZ2yKwuZ
— Chris (@HG_Hohbes) September 8, 2017
gave jordan a makeover for the IT screenings tonight at work ? did the best I could with the shitty costume pic.twitter.com/BBC600KvE6
— hannah ?? (@_scorpiho) September 8, 2017
