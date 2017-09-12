Laughing Squid

A Man Arrives at Theater to See ‘IT’ and Is Greeted by a Terrifying Clown Sitting in the Seats

Twitter user HG_Hohbes (Chris) received a nice little fright when he entered a theater in England to see a screening of the recently released adaptation of Stephen King‘s film, IT. Sitting in the seats was a man named Jordan dressed up as a terrifying clown with a red balloon, ready to see the frightening flick. Jordan’s clown makeover was put together by his friend Hannah.

