Unemployed ‘Love’ Actress Claudia O’Doherty Does a Hilarious Impression of Sex and the City’s Samantha

Australian actress Claudia O’Doherty, who played the lovably annoying Bertie Bauer on the canceled Netflix series Love, appeared on CONAN to let Hollywood know that she was unemployed and looking for a new job and even did a few impressions to show off her versatility. While her impression of an “understanding Scotsman” was good, it was her uncanny (and profane) imitation of the character Samantha Jones from Sex and the City that got both Conan O’Brien and Andy Richter rolling on the floor.

Earlier in the show, O’Doherty talked about her absolute terror of red carpet photographs.