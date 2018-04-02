Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Unemployed ‘Love’ Actress Claudia O’Doherty Does a Hilarious Impression of Sex and the City’s Samantha

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Australian actress Claudia O’Doherty, who played the lovably annoying Bertie Bauer on the canceled Netflix series Love, appeared on CONAN to let Hollywood know that she was unemployed and looking for a new job and even did a few impressions to show off her versatility. While her impression of an “understanding Scotsman” was good, it was her uncanny (and profane) imitation of the character Samantha Jones from Sex and the City that got both Conan O’Brien and Andy Richter rolling on the floor.

To get work and avoid being typecast as an Aussie, Claudia demonstrates her other characters like “Understanding Scotsman” and “Samantha from ‘Sex and the City.'”

Earlier in the show, O’Doherty talked about her absolute terror of red carpet photographs.

Claudia tries to pose for photos on the red carpet, but winds up looking drunk and/or feverish.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP