A Marvelous Coffee Table With an Embedded Real-Time Traffic Map of Cincinnati, Ohio

Michael Rechtin created a marvelous coffee table featuring a real-time embedded traffic map of his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. Rechtin explained the painstaking process of carving the map into the table, running LED lights throughout, assembling the table, and connecting the entire system to the internet for live traffic information. He also programmed six different modes.

The first mode is obviously the live traffic…The second mode is for when you want a little less color and just a nice white glow… The third mode is very similar and just uses an animation to illuminate all the roads…The fourth mode …uses a different color to highlight each of the major highways …The fifth mode is also pretty simple and it’s just an RGB mode that moves through all the different hues. And last but not least, the sixth mode is basically just a screen saver