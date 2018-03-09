Charlize Theron Talks About Her Life and Takes a Rorschach Test While Eating Spicy Wings

On an intriguing episode of the First We Feast series, Hot Ones, Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian Charlize Theron talked about her life, took a Rorschach test, shared some slang words from the Afrikaans language, and ate progressively spicier wings while being interviewed by Sean Evans.
