Hilarious Photos of a Chameleon Holding Weapons and Geckos Wearing Adorable Hats

Character designer and illustrator Emma Ward posted a very funny tweet in which she noted the hilarious willingness of Olive, her beautiful Jackson’s horned chameleon to wield any kind of weapon handed to her.
Knowing she likes to grasp anything that goes in her hands, I thought Lego swords and Evangelion weapons would be an interesting idea.
Chameleons are fun cause they'll grab anything you give them. pic.twitter.com/aTJ2Abjrs4
— Emma Ward (@Emma_The_Ward) August 17, 2017
In addition to her malleable chameleon, Ward also lives with two leopard geckos whom she likes to dress in adorably detailed hats.
via Bored Panda