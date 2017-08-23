Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Hilarious Photos of a Chameleon Holding Weapons and Geckos Wearing Adorable Hats

by at on

A post shared by Emma Ward (@emma_the_ward) on

Character designer and illustrator Emma Ward posted a very funny tweet in which she noted the hilarious willingness of Olive, her beautiful Jackson’s horned chameleon to wield any kind of weapon handed to her.

Knowing she likes to grasp anything that goes in her hands, I thought Lego swords and Evangelion weapons would be an interesting idea.

A post shared by Emma Ward (@emma_the_ward) on

In addition to her malleable chameleon, Ward also lives with two leopard geckos whom she likes to dress in adorably detailed hats.

A post shared by Emma Ward (@emma_the_ward) on

A post shared by Emma Ward (@emma_the_ward) on

A post shared by Emma Ward (@emma_the_ward) on

A post shared by Emma Ward (@emma_the_ward) on

via Bored Panda

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy