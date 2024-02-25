How the Avoidance of Self-Scrutiny is the True Cause Behind Obsessive Thinking

An insightful video essay by The School of Life uses minimalist animation by award-winning artist Natalia Biegaj to explain how the avoidance of self-scrutiny is the true cause behind obsessive thinking. They further note that obsessive thinking is less about the issue at hand and more about protecting oneself from traumatic events that have occurred in the past.

As obsessive thinkers, we are not making progress through anything of note…We are thinking in order not to think. By which is meant, we are  using one kind of thought to ward off another. We are employing obsessive thinking as a defence against thinking more laterally and emotionally about who we are and what has happened to us; against knowing ourselves properly. 

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails. Lori can be found posting on Threads and sharing photos on Instagram.

Recent Posts