A Willing Tabby Cat Demonstrates the Inexplicable Need for a Cat To Sit Inside a Square Made of Tape

In 2014, we wrote about the odd phenomenon in which a cat will always sit inside a circle on the floor. It appears that this inexplicable need also applies to squares, as demonstrated by Alvi, a beautiful orange tabby. As if on cue, Alvi rose from his bed, investigated the square and immediately made himself comfortable inside the tape boundaries, a habit he continued for the next few days as well.

Just put a cardboard box in your room and no cat will resist the temptation to get in. But what happens if we only draw the outline of a box? Will just a square shape be enough to make him get in and feel comfortable?

This theory doesn’t always work, as demonstrated by the very beautiful Smoothie the Cat, who cautiously picked at the tape from the outside. Smoothie’s sibling Milkshake however, immediately walked over and sat right in the middle of the square.

via Tastefully Offensive

