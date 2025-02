Devoted Tabby Cat Loves Going for Rides on the Seat of His Favorite Human’s Walker

An adorably devoted tabby cat named Gus loves to go for rides on the seat of his favorite human‘s walker. It doesn’t matter where they are or where they are going, whether outside to get some fresh air or inside doing laps around the sofa Gus always wants to hitch a ride whenever that walker comes out.

Gus has his ride for the day. His favorite part of the day.