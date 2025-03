An Adorable Munchkin Cat Jumps Into Perfectly Shaped White Outlines In Sync With the Beat

A little munchkin cat named Ringo quite adorable “jumped” into perfectly shaped white outlines and then froze in sync with the beat of electronic music. This, of course, was all done on his human’s computer, but the effect is very cool to watch.

