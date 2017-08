After their mother was killed in an accident, a wonderfully maternal cat named Musya stepped up and claimed a litter of eight tiny hedgehog babies as her own. In addition acting as nursemaid, Musya has also provided emotional sustenance to these helpless, motherless children who evidently feel safe in the care of this sweet black cat.

Musya feeds the hoglets with her milk and stays with them at night after their mother was killed in a lawnmower accident.