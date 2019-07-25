Captain Native America at San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Cosplayer Hot Glue Burns, who is of Osage Nation and Oglala Lakota heritage, made a very prescient and personal statement with his native interpretation of the Marvel hero Captain America. Burns calls his costume Captain Native America, which he premiered at San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

Since his debut, Burns has received a great deal of attention for his costume. Burns stated on reddit that he was appreciative of the support he was receiving, particularly about his representing Native Americans in the way that he did.

I have to say, the overwhelming response I have received so far is about the lack of representation in media. It was one of my main motivations in making the costume… I ended up having so many great conversations about this at the convention. And It meant a lot to have people coming and actually asking for hugs because they were genuinely so happy to see my costume. Really rewarding and inspiring experience for sure.

via Neatorama