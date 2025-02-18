How to Prepare a Tasty Spaghetti Dish That’s Burned on Purpose

Chef Steven Dunn of Cooks Illustrated and America’s Test Kitchen showed how to make spaghetti all’assassina, a burnt spaghetti dish that originated in the Puglia city of Bari, Italy.

Spaghetti all’a assissina, the pasta dish you burn on purpose…assassina is simmered then crisped and charred. The pasta is soft and tender in some spots and caramelized and crunchy in others and it’s all coated in a super concentrated and spicy tomato sauce.

The idea behind this recipe is to keep adding a broth made of tomato paste and water to the charred pasta until it’s ready to serve.

Ladle in more broth each time the pan threatens to dry out. it’s like rossatura, the method used for making risotto. Keep adding broth, turning the spaghetti over and reducing the sauce until the strands are cooked through finally increase the heat so the pasta at the bottom of the pan crisps caramelizes and scorches.