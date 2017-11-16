BoxLock, A Smart Padlock Designed to Protect Home Deliveries From Package Thieves

The BoxLock is a smart padlock designed to protect home deliveries from package thieves. Atlanta, Georgia Get BoxLock founder Brad Ruffkess and his team are currently raising funds on Kickstarter to help with the production costs of the handy device.

Lock in simple, 24/7 protection from package theft with BoxLock, the first internet-connected padlock specifically designed to safeguard your home deliveries.

To use BoxLock, your delivery driver simply grabs the BoxLock and presses the button on the top to scan the tracking number on your package. Only packages addressed to you and that are actually out for delivery that day will unlock the BoxLock. The driver opens the bin, places your package safely inside, closes the bin and locks the lock. (read more)