Binging With Babish Makes Freddy Hayes’ Delicious Ribs From House of Cards

In a mouth watering episode of Binging With Babish, host Andrew Rea demonstrated how to make Freddy Hayes‘ delicious looking ribs from House of Cards. Here’s the full recipe for Freddy’s Ribs.

Frank Underwood is many things: A husband. A politician. A duplicitous, machiavellian psychosexual deviant with a bloodlust for power. A purveyor of fine Carolinian barbecue. Opening just for him at 7:30AM is Freddy’s Ribs, a southern barbecue joint that we can surmise is serving ‘cue up in the style of Underwood’s hometown of Gaffney, South Carolina. Just in time for Father’s Day, here’s three different means by which to achieve that genuine Southern barbecue, even from the confines of a 4th-story walkup.