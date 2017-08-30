The Best Bad Acting Moments in Movies

YouTuber Chodmunch has created a great compilation video featuring some of the best bad acting moments in movie history. They show off hilarious scenes from the 2009 film Bitch Slap, The Room (2003), and Karate Girl (1974).
