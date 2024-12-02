Rescued One-Eyed Baby Beaver Builds Indoor Dams With Common Household Items

An adorable baby beaver named Bo, who was rescued by Alexis Broz of Wild For Life, keeps very busy, building dams around the house with common household items.

She’ll move the cleaning supplies like the brooms and the towels and drag whatever she can. Beavers build dams because they’re trying to make an aquatic environment. They’re damming up the river to give themselves more channels and a place to swim and bring the water closer to the trees and food.

Bo was found as a newborn who was separated from her family when a flood washed away her den. A caring person called Broz to let her know about the infant beaver. Broz looked for Bo’s family but couldn’t find any signs of them.

We drove out to where she was found we searched the river banks up and down for a couple miles looked for anything that might have been a lodge or a dam. …Reuniting beavers with their families is very difficult because lodges have an underwater entrance and beavers are also very territorial so if you bring a beaver back to the wrong family there’sa likelihood that they’ll be really aggressive.

Bo came back to the shelter where she was hand-raised and thought of Broz as her mother. Unfortunately, she had one eye removed due to a virus. Broz is not sure whether or not Bo can be released back into the wild once she’s old enough, although she still has some time to think about it.

Beavers never get released until they’re at least 2 years old. right now, at only 7 months old, B is just a baby we’ll just have to wait and see how she grows how she adapts to her missing eye how she relates with humans. I want her to have the happiest most comfortable life.