Bearded Dragon Cleverly Communicates What He Wants to His Devoted Human

A clever bearded dragon named Chuck, who loves to be included in everything his human Brittany does, has developed a system of head bobs, hand slaps, and waves in order to communicate what he wants, particularly when he has a bad case of FOMO.

Chuck has a very unique way of communicating he will wave at me as a sign of submission telling me that he understands that I am the boss of the household, so the arm slaps are very extra. Chuck does a hand slap with a hard headbob he is upset about something and he’s letting us know when does a lighter headbob at us he’s happy excited he wants something to eat

He also lets Brittany know when he wants to go outside for a walk.

We took Chuck out ones for fun and he absolutely loved it so we started taking him more and more and he will go to the door and headbob to let us know that he wants to leave.