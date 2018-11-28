Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Handcrafted Wooden Bookshelf Inserts Depicting 3D Dioramic Urban Back Alley Scenes With Working Lights

by at on

Bookshelf Insert Shelf

Japanese artist Monde has created a beautiful series of wooden bookshelf inserts that are the size of a paperback book and depict realistic urban back street alley scenes, complete with pipes, plants, air-conditioning units, stairs and windows. They even have working lights that offer soft, warm hues when switched on. These intricate, handcrafted pieces fit nicely between books and other shelf dwelling items.

Alley Bookshelf Inserts

via The Awesomer



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP