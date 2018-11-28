Handcrafted Wooden Bookshelf Inserts Depicting 3D Dioramic Urban Back Alley Scenes With Working Lights

Japanese artist Monde has created a beautiful series of wooden bookshelf inserts that are the size of a paperback book and depict realistic urban back street alley scenes, complete with pipes, plants, air-conditioning units, stairs and windows. They even have working lights that offer soft, warm hues when switched on. These intricate, handcrafted pieces fit nicely between books and other shelf dwelling items.
— monde (@monde55212068) November 17, 2018
via The Awesomer