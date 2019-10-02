What Life Looks Like to Baby Cephalopods

In a clip from the upcoming PBS documentary Octopus: Making Contact (previously), newly hatched octopuses, squid and cuttlefish explore their respective new worlds outside the sacs that formed them. Each cephalopod engages their hard-wired instincts to search for shelter and food using shape-shifting techniques, though some are more successful at it than others.

These are all hard-wired little predators. They don’t hesitate to take down prey, even when it’s two or three times their size. …Just a few centimeters long, these baby flamboyant cuttles can beguile anyone with a shape shift that is out of this world.