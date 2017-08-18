Laughing Squid

Avocaderia, The World’s First Avocado Bar That Uses the Green Fruit as an Ingredient in All Their Dishes

The Avocaderia inside Brooklyn’s Industry City Food Hall, is the world first avocado bar that serves this yummy and healthy green fruit in all sorts of creative ways. The bar is the brainchild of two Italian men, one of whom spent time in Mexico where he fell in love avocados and decided to build a café dedicated to it.

The concept was originated several years ago when Francesco moved to Mexico and fell in love with the hugely popular avocado. “Avocados in Mexico were delicious and widely used in many different dishes. Suddenly I was having avocado everyday: I loved the healthy and tasty characteristic of this super fruit.” He was surprised that there was not yet a place that focused solely on avocado, so he decided it was time to open one himself.

