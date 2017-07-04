Automata, Penny Arcade’s Live Action Sci-Fi Robot Noir Web Series Based on a Webcomic

Penny Arcade released the first teaser trailer for Automata, a live action sci-fi robot noir web series based on their popular webcomic of the same name by Mike Krahulik and Jerry Holkins. Automata, which was funded on Kickstarter back in 2015, premiered at SeriesFest last week in Denver, Colorado. The first five 10-minute episodes has been released to Kickstarter backers, but there is no information on when they will be released to the public.

Set in an alternate Prohibition-era America, this live action science-fiction noir series based on characters from the popular web-comic by Penny Arcade invites you in to experience a world unlike anything you have seen. In this fictional 1930s, it is not liquor that is outlawed but instead the continued production of highly sentient robots known as automatons. They live among us as an underclass of social outcasts, victims of human prejudice and strict laws that govern their existence. Automata follows New York private detective Sam Regal (Basil Harris, NBC’s Grimm, TNT’s Leverage) and his automaton partner Carl Swangee (Doug Jones, CBS’s Star Trek:Discovery, Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy) as they work together to solve the crime and understand each other in this dystopian America.