Newly Diagnosed Autistic Teenager With ADHD Launches a YouTube Series to Help Others Like Her

After being newly diagnosed with a form of autism with ADHD, a rather brave British teenager named Lily Manning (Lil Blue Robin) has launched her own YouTube series that focuses on how she experiences the world, the challenges she faces and how she can offer information, advice and support to other teenagers who see the world in the same way she does.

Since being diagnosed with autism after a lifetime of confusion and a few hard years of mental illness, I have discovered how difficult it is to find help and information for girls with autism, particularly teenagers and young adults. As an autistic teenage girl working it out as I go along I have decided to start this channel to help others or families of others who might be going through a similar situation.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips