Arthur the Aardvark Sings the Song ‘Redbone’ by Childish Gambino

Arthur Read the aardvark sings the song “Redbone” by Childish Gambino in a mashup by Adam Schleichkorn (a.k.a. “Mylo the Cat“).

This is one of the few new songs on the radio that I actually like, by one of the few new artists that I actually like. For years, I was a fan of Donald Glover from the show Community, and had no clue that he was actually also known as Childish Gambino… I’m out of touch, get off my back. A couple years ago, I put on one of his music videos, and seriously thought, damn, that’s cool he got Troy from Community to reenact this song!

Here is the original song.