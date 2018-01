Do you suffer from headaches, chronic fatigue, and Moana on repeat? If so, you may need AphukenbrakE.

The Dad has created a hilarious commercial for “ AphukenbrakE ,” a fake prescription drug offered to adults who suffer from PAR•ENT•ING . Symptoms include: “having kids, children, tots, youngins, boys, girls, boys and girls of your own.” If you suffer from any of those symptoms, kick back and take AphukenbrakE.

