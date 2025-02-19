How Aphantasia Limits a Person’s Ability to Visualize Mental Imagery

In a visionary TED Ed lesson written by British neurologist Adam Zeman and animated by Manon David, the narrator explains aphantasia, the inability to visualize mental imagery or see things in their “mind’s eye”. The term, which was coined by Zeman, captures a rather nebulous trait, as the human mind is a mystery. Clues can be found by a lack of constriction in a person eye, a genetic component or a brain injury.

So, what causes the spectrum of mental imagery to develop? Aphantasia often runs in families suggesting that the vividness of your mental canvas may be influenced by your genes. While most people with aphantasia have it their entire lives, some people can develop it later in life -often due to brain injury or psychological conditions.

While aphantasia is phenomenon, it’s a rare one and doesn’t require any medical intervention, and in fact, could be a subconscious defense mechanism after trauma.

But in most cases, imagery extremes aren’t considered disorders in need of treatment, but rather intriguing variations in human experience. …At the same time, scientists have speculated that aphantasia may be protective against certain mental health disorders, specifically those related to negative imagery, like PTSD—though more research is needed.