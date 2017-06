While at Microsoft and EA‘s E3 press conferences, BioWware revealed a trailer and gameplay footage of their new open world action RPG, Anthem. The game allows you and up to three other friends to wear one of many “Javelin” exosuits, wield unique weapons, and master abilities as you all venture out beyond the walls of your civilization to take on dangers that are seeking to destroy humanity. Anthem is currently scheduled to release sometime in Fall 2018.

A post shared by Electronic Arts (EA) (@ea) on Jun 11, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT