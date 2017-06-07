Cosplay at the Animazement 2017 Anime Convention in Raleigh, North Carolina

Filmmaker Blake Faucette of Distractotron has created a new cosplay video featuring some of the best costumes at the Animazement 2017 anime convention in Raleigh, North Carolina. Blake shared his full collection of photos on Facebook and Instagram.
