The Ancient Origins of Modern Beer Brewing

In an effervescent TED-Ed lesson, written by beer historian Malcolm Purinton and animated by Anton Bogaty, narrator Addison Anderson explains how the origins of beer go back over 13,000 years. In fact, the earliest documented beer brewing occurred in what is now known as the Middle East and spread across the world, with people using whatever grains were available to them.

The oldest evidence of beer brewing dates back 13,000 years to what’s now modern-day Israel, but experts believe the drink developed independently across the world. In each of these regions, its composition was shaped by native grains

Anderson further notes how the invention of hops, pasteurization, and refrigeration contributed to the history of beer, including and up through modern day varietals.