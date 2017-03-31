Amazing Chocolate Geodes That Reveal Brightly Hued Rock Candy Crystals When Broken Open

Alex Yeats and Abby Wilcox, both student at the Culinary Institute of America in New York City, created absolutely gorgeous chocolate geodes that when broken open revealed a treasure of brightly hued semi-precious crystals, such as amethyst and carnelian, made out of rock candy. The project took about six months to bring to completion. Upon cracking open the first one, Yeats stated how much he loved the project.
The day has come and it only took 6 months!!Cracking these chocolate geodes has been the most exciting thing for me!!!
