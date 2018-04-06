Monstrous Alien Queen Maquette Statue

Sideshow Collectibles and Legacy Effects worked together to create a monstrous 19″ tall Alien Queen Maquette statue. The breathtaking maquette is available to pre-order from the Sideshow Collectibles shop with an estimated arrival between April and June 2019.

The Alien Queen Maquette stands 19” tall, with the monstrous matriarch prowling atop an intricate egg chamber base. The nightmarish Xenomorph brood beneath her feet features an elaborate array of Alien Eggs, Facehuggers, and two Alien Warriors all in standing scale with their Queen.

This immensely detailed polystone maquette captures the terror and unforgettable presence of the Alien Queen as seen in the film Aliens. (read more)