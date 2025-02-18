A Haunting Tour Inside the Condemned Spaghetti Warehouse in Columbus, Ohio

Jim Hern of OhioJimbo took a haunting tour inside the condemned Spaghetti Warehouse in Columbus, Ohio that was slated for destruction.

The restaurant was housed inside a warehouse building that was constructed in 1800 as the The Crystal Ice Manufacturing & Cold Storage Company. It also featured a famous trolley that was located inside. Since the closure, much of the historic charm has been left to rot. It’s expected that the building will be leveled to make way for two new apartment buildings.

Spaghetti Warehouse Demolition