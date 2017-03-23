A Tiny Baby Pygmy Hippopotamus Goes For a Swim Under the Watchful Eye of Her Doting Mother

In February 2017, the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia saw the birth of a beautiful female pygmy hippopotamus calf, the first birth of this highly endangered species in seven years. Mother Kambiri, who was also born there, is keeping a sharp eye out for her little girl, particularly when she’s wandering around or goes swimming in public for the very first time.

The female calf was born to first-time parents Fergus and Kambiri on 21 February, but made her public debut today under the watchful eye of her mother and keepers. Visitors will begin to catch glimpses of the rare newborn on Taronga’s Rainforest Trail as she starts to explore outdoors and perfect the art of swimming.

via BBC News