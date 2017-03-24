A Stunning Timelapse of the Gorgeous Norwegian Landscape as It Changes Throughout the Seasons

The short film “SEASONS of NORWAY – A Time-Lapse Adventure” features the breathtaking natural beauty of the Norwegian landscape as it changes throughout the seasons. Photographer Morten Rustad created the film over the course of two and a half years, traveling over 20,000 kilometers and over 200,000 photos taken to create gorgeous timelapses that capture the cover the length and breadth of the country

With its imposing mountains, endless plateaus and echoing valleys, Norway is a country where nature takes the lead. Using time-lapse, this film attempts to capture the ebb and flow of the seasons and is a result of one year of planning, a second year of shooting and four months of editing.

via PetaPixel