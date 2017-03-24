Laughing Squid

A Lone White Rhinoceros Wisely Decides Against Charging a Puffed Up Elephant Who’s Ready to Fight

In amazing footage provided to Latest Sightings, a lone male white rhinoceros who was grazing in a field at Kruger National Park in South Africa wisely decided against charging a much larger elephant bull, who was puffing up for imminent battle with a large stick in his trunk.

We could all physically feel the testosterone aura which surrounded the battlefield of these 2 ancient rivals.The sighting ended in a stalemate with no winner. I would, however, say, the balancing act of the branch and the elephant “throwing” the branch at the rhino was a somewhat cheeky ending to the tussle. I believe they both showed their belonging in the area with mutual respect, making both of them ultimate winners.

