A Cynical Old Timey Styled Animation About Feeling Alone in a Voyeuristic World for Moby’s New Single

Accompanying the release of the new Moby and The Void Pacific Choir single “Are You Lost In The World Like Me“, is an incredible old-timey styled animation by the talented artist Steve Cutts. The video cynically portrays a lonely person who dreams of bigger things while trying fit in with a largely doomed, voyeuristic society that only seems to care about their image as it appears on mobile devices. It’s a fitting video for the song’s theme – Moby certainly thinks so as well.

this video that Steve Cutts made for ‘are you lost in the world like me?’ is without question one of the best videos that’s ever been made for one of my songs.

via Vimeo Staff Picks

