87 Year Old Farmer Talks About the Good Old Days in Restored Footage From 1929

Upscaled Footage restored a clip from the University of South Carolina’s Moving Image Resource Collection of an 87 year old farmer in Catskill, New York in 1929 who was talking about the good old days while also looking towards the future.

We live in a world of change. The trees are just the same as the one when i was a boy only larger. The sun rises in the east and sets in the west but when i was a boy we didn’t have the telegraph and we didn’t have the telephone of course not the electric license and uh any of these other things which have come up to bother us and help us…it’s all right but then the good old days were pretty good.

The footage was restored using AI colorization techniques.

Upscaling to 4k with Ai technology is the core of colorization, and restoration of old videos into the modern age.