50 Fascinating Facts About Space and Our Universe

The science channel Sketched Out used an animated astronaut to present 50 random facts about space, our universe, and those who travel through it.

Buckle up for a journey across the Milky Way galaxy, past the Great Attractor, and into the terrifyingly silent depths of the cosmos.

Some of these facts include the supermassive black holes, diamond rain, rogue planets, neutron stars, and why the center of the Milky Way tastes like raspberries.