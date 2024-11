An Incredible Live Cover of ‘Message in the Bottle’ by The Police Performed on Four Acoustic Guitars

The incredibly talented quartet of 40 Fingers performed an incredible cover of The Police song “Message In a Bottle” in front of a live audience at the Roman Theatre in Verona, Italy.

Filmed and recorded live at Teatro Romano di Verona, Italia. Video by MedVid produkcija Audio by Matteo Brenci

The band had previously performed this song while sitting on a beach at sunset.