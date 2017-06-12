Laughing Squid

Mac Lethal Performs 27 Styles of Rap in 7 Minutes

Talented Kansas City rapper Mac Lethal has created a new video where he takes on 27 different styles of rap in a little over 7 minutes. He covers everything from old-school rap to midwest chopper.

27 Styles of Rapping


