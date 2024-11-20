A 100 Year Old Clothes Dryer That Attaches to a Wall and Fans Out Like an Umbrella

Remnants of Our Past shared footage of a very clever clothes dryer from 100 years ago that was attached to the side of the house. The retractable arms, which are held together by a metal bracket, are simply pulled up and fanned out like an umbrella.

The dryer is on display at the Glenview Folk Museum in the Irish town of Ballinamore, Leitrim. The design was so ingenious that the person posting the video asked a very valid question.

Why is this not available now?