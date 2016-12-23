Wonderfully Surreal Snow Globes and Dioramic Scenes With a Terrific Sense of Humor

Great Big Story, in partnership with the Weather Channel, visited with artists Walter Martin and Paloma Muñoz, the creators of wonderfully surreal snow globes and dioramic scenes that reflect their collective sense of humor, delight in the macabre and the amazing bond that the couple has developed over years of working together.

Working together, it’s for us is an experiment maybe like a marriage but it’s a more complex marriage because we’re trying to create art together. We’ve been doing these snow globes now for almost 15 years. We started in 2001. That was when we made the first one and we had no idea we were going to be making snow globes 15 years later