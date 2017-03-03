Talented Carpenter Demonstrates How He Turns a Beech Wood Log Into a Polished Bowl

In their Canadian artisan series Oú Se Trouve, the filmmakers of Stereokroma spent time with carpenter Pat Laperrière of Le PicBois where he demonstrated his famous woodturning machine. Using beech wood, Laperrière showed the filmmakers how to turn a big chunk of wood into a beautiful bowl.

