Talented Carpenter Demonstrates How He Turns a Beech Wood Log Into a Polished Bowl

In their Canadian artisan series Oú Se Trouve, the filmmakers of Stereokroma spent time with carpenter Pat Laperrière of Le PicBois where he demonstrated his famous woodturning machine. Using beech wood, Laperrière showed the filmmakers how to turn a big chunk of wood into a beautiful bowl.

Today we’re featuring Pat Laperrière of Le PicBois from Quebec who is a woodworker primarily focused on wood turning. In this video, he demonstrates how he makes a simple, yet beautiful wooden bowl out of a log of beech. Pat has been woodturning for three years, and although he makes it look easy, it’s quite a dangerous and skillful endevour.

