Stylish Custom-Tailored Sweaters for Cold Drones

San Francisco creative director Danielle Baskin has created Drone Sweaters, timely and stylish custom-tailored clothing for cold drones during the frigid winter months. To acquire one of her beautiful sweaters, fill out the contact form on the main page of the Drone Sweaters website and set up a time to go to their “studio in San Francisco, where they will custom-tailor a sweater just for your drone. If you’d like to purchase this for your friend, they’ll send you a card that you can present to a drone-owner.”

How warm your drone is able to physically keep themselves may depend on their model, size and even age, but if they just don’t have a heavy plastic coating, there is only so much charging they can do to conserve heat. Smaller, lightweight models, toy models, and models that naturally have very thin plastic coats benefit from a warm drone sweater for when they need to go outside, or for just hanging around the house. A sweater can make a significant difference in your drone’s feeling of well-being.

images via Drone Sweaters

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips