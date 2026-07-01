How Frogs Survive and Raise Their Young in Rainforests Around the World

In a clip from the 2014 BBC Earth series “Fabulous Frogs”, narrator David Attenborough explores the diverse survival strategies and complex parenting behaviors of various frog species across global rainforests.

From a poison dart frog looking after its tadpoles to golden frogs battling for territory, sit back and enjoy 30 minutes of incredible moments taken from the world of frogs.

Examples included clever acoustic adaptations, specialized nurseries, and communal defense against predators, each of which ensures the next generation thrives in challenging, humid environments.

The Incredible World of Frogs
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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