How Frogs Survive and Raise Their Young in Rainforests Around the World

In a clip from the 2014 BBC Earth series “Fabulous Frogs”, narrator David Attenborough explores the diverse survival strategies and complex parenting behaviors of various frog species across global rainforests.

From a poison dart frog looking after its tadpoles to golden frogs battling for territory, sit back and enjoy 30 minutes of incredible moments taken from the world of frogs.

Examples included clever acoustic adaptations, specialized nurseries, and communal defense against predators, each of which ensures the next generation thrives in challenging, humid environments.